Brazil player ratings vs Venezuela: Vinicius Jr's nightmare goes on! Real Madrid star misses penalty as Selecao drop more World Cup qualifying points despite Raphinha rocket

The Ballon d'Or runner-up continues to struggle in the international arena as his missed spot-kick proved crucial on Thursday

Vinicius Jr's disappointing form in a Brazil shirt continued on Thursday as the Real Madrid winger endured another forgettable showing in the Selecao's 1-1 draw with Venezuela in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying.

Brazil earned a point as Raphinha buried their only goal, but it was Vinicius' struggles that will serve as the defining takeaway from the game, the Madrid man missing a penalty and failing to create in another disappointing showing.

Raphinha had a good chance early on, but blasted the ball over the bar from a Vinicius cutback. Gerson followed his attempt with a speculative effort that required a full-stretch stop from Venezuela goalkeeper Rafael Romo. He was helpless for the Selecao opener, though, as Raphinha made up for his previous miss by curling a free-kick in off the post from 25 yards out.

Venezuela fended off pressure from the remainder of the half, and made the most of it early on in the second as Telasco Segovia bagged the equaliser, smashing home from the edge of the box.

Brazil might have retaken the lead on the hour mark, but Vinicius missed a penalty, and scuffed the rebound. Dorival Junior's side had few other chances, as Venezuela were happy to see out the contest in scrappy fashion. Vinicius, by the end of it all, was throwing his arms around in frustration following another miserable international showing.

