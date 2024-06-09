Brazil player ratings vs. Mexico: Endrick plays hero to save sloppy Selecao with match-winning cameo

Endrick stepped up for the Selecao off the bench, netting a stoppage-time winner to defeat El Tri

Endrick played hero for Brazil, the teenager nodding home a 97th minute winner for the Selecao to snatch a 3-2 victory over Mexico after a sloppy defence surrendered a 2-0 lead.

A heavily rotated Brazil side almost crumbled in the second half, conceding twice in the last 20 minutes - including a 93rd-minute equalizer - and seemed certain to settle for a tie. But Endrick, having come on as a substitute, responded with a neat header to salvage a pre-Copa America friendly win.

Dorival Jr.'s side didn't need long to take the lead, Andreas Pereira strolling through the Mexico defense before finishing into the bottom corner. El Tri had their moments in the first half, forcing Alisson into a handful of smart saves.

But Brazil made it two after the break. A well-constructed move did the work, Yan Cuoto beating his man on the right wing before cutting back to Martinelli - who poked the ball into an open net. Mexico pulled one back, though, Yan Cuoto turning the ball into his own net.

El Tri had few further chances - but took advantage of their best one. The ball broke to Guillermo Martinez, who lashed past Alisson from a tight angle. Still, there was enough time for Endrick to make the difference, the teenager providing the first of what Selecao fans hope will be many big moments in his nation's colors.

GOAL rates Brazil's players from Kyle Field...