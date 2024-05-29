BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Ritabrata Banerjee

No Brazil move after all?! Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti reveals retirement plans ahead of Champions League final

Carlo Ancelotti has said he will considering retiring from management after his contract with Real Madrid expires in 2026.

  • Ancelotti might not join Brazil
  • Current Real Madrid contract runs until 2026
  • Manager wants to win record-extending 15th title
