Bradley Barcola PSG 2023-24
Thomas Hindle

Bradley Barcola offers hope for the post-Kylian Mbappe era! Winger's clinic gives Ligue 1 champions PSG narrow win over Nice

Paris Saint-GermainBradley BarcolaNice vs Paris Saint-GermainNiceLigue 1

Bradley Barcola scored one and set up another as Paris Saint-Germain held off Nice for a narrow Ligue 1 win, with Kylian Mbappe left out of the squad.

  • Barcola scored first, assisted second
  • Nice pulled one back, Parisians held on for narrow win
  • Mbappe left out of squad after announcing PSG departure.
