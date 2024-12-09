This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Bournemouth reportedly agree deal to sign U.S. youth international center back Matai Akinmboni from D.C. United Akinmboni, 18, has made 13 MLS appearances for D.C., and will reportedly move to the Premier League side for a deal worth up to $2.5 million

Deal worth up to $2.5million, D.C. United retain sell-on clause

Follows Paredes, Yow and Pines out of the DCU academy to Europe Get the MLS Season Pass today! Stream games now