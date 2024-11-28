Meet Bodo/Glimt: The Arctic minnows who became the top force in Norway, embarrassed Jose Mourinho and could teach Man Utd a thing or two

The Red Devils' next opponents have created an unlikely dynasty and an unbreakable team spirit - with the help of a fighter jet pilot

There could not really be two more contrasting clubs than Manchester United and Bodo/Glimt, when it comes to size, history, financial muscle and recent achievements. The whole town of Bodo could fit inside Old Trafford and there would still be 20,000 seats to spare. And when the teams meet for the first time on Thursday, around 12 percent of the population (6500 fans) will be at the Theatre of Dreams for the biggest game in the club’s history.

The Norwegian club have spent most of that history outside of the top-flight and were not even allowed to compete to play in the top division until 1971 due to logistical difficulties. Until recently, they were regarded as an ‘elevator team’ going up and down the divisions. When they were in the top division, they had one of the smallest budgets, though money was not the only thing holding them back. Bodo is located 200 kilometres above the Arctic Circle, where there is hardly any daylight in the winter months. Norway's capital, Oslo, is a 16-hour drive away while the nearest city is at least an eight-hour drive away.

Despite all these competitive disadvantages, something incredible has happened in the last five years: Bodo/Glimt have become the top team in Norway, winning three out of the last four titles while being on course to win another next weekend. They have also staged some stunning campaigns in Europe, and they could teach this bloated and dysfunctional United team a thing or two...