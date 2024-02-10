Huge blow for Real Madrid as Antonio Rudiger injury is confirmed prior to top-of-the-table clash with Girona

Huge blow for Real Madrid as Antonio Rudiger injury is confirmed prior to top-of-the-table clash with GironaRichard Mills(C)GettyImagesAntonio RuedigerReal MadridGironaLaLigaReal Madrid vs GironaReal Madrid have confirmed Antonio Rudiger has suffered a thigh injury ahead of their crunch top of the table clash with Girona.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRudiger suffers thigh injuryDefender set to miss Girona matchMadrid have not set a return date