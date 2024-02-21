'I wore pants that were shoes' - Blake Lively reflects on wild Super Bowl antics alongside Taylor Swift after leaving her & Ryan Reynolds' kids for 'first time ever' & reveals meaning behind Deadpool bracelet from Wrexham co-owner
Blake Lively shared photos of her Super Bowl antics with Taylor Swift and revealed the meaning behind a bracelet she was gifted by Ryan Reynolds.
- Lively shares tales of Super Bowl partying
- Reveals meaning of Deadpool friendship band
- Husband Reynolds had joked about 'missing' wife