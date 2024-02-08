From Eddie Hawkins and Kim Crabbe to Tyler Adams and Sophia Smith: The Black men and women that have defined the USMNT and USWNT

To celebrate Black History Month, GOAL looks back at the trailblazers that defined U.S. national teams

American soccer is filled with stories, even if the history of soccer in this country is still very much being written. For all of the big moments this game has had, the American game is still somewhat in its infancy, with most of soccer's great moments coming within the last decades.

Even so, there are plenty of stories to tell. Stories of success and failure, of winning and losing. There are stories of heroes and icons and legends, all of whom have played some part in making this game what it is today.

And, as the country celebrates Black History Month, it's important to remember that the story of American soccer could not be written without the contributions of so many Black players. From the very beginning, Black players have made the biggest of contributions to both the U.S. men's and women's national team, solidifying their place as legends and trailblazers.

Let's make one thing clear: those stories weren't always defined by fairness or equality. Soccer, and society, has come a long way, for sure, with so many Black men and women playing their part. There's still so much to do, though. There are so many stories left to be written as the game grows more and more.

To celebrate Black History Month, GOAL looks back at some of the game's icons, their stories and their legacies, while also taking a glimpse into the stories still being written by the new faces of the USMNT and USWNT: