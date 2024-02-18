'Best thing Jurgen gave me!' - Wrexham striker Paul Mullin does the Klopp again after handing Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney another promotion boost
Paul Mullin says his fist-pumping celebration is the “best thing Jurgen gave me”, with the Wrexham star taking inspiration from Liverpool boss Klopp.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Reds boss passionately celebrates wins
- Star striker in North Wales does the same
- Hollywood owners targeting top-three finish