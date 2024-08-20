'Best English player in history' - Phil Foden given highest praise by Manchester City team-mates Rodri and Erling Haaland after being named Men's PFA Players' Player of the Year P. Foden Manchester City Erling Haaland Rodri England

Manchester City's Phil Foden has been tipped to become the 'best English player in history' after scooping the PFA Players' Player of the Year award.