Benching Riyad Mahrez backfires for Algeria as miserable Mauritania defeat condemns Fennec Foxes to shocking AFCON group-stage elimination

Ritabrata Banerjee
Riyad Mahrez Algeria Mauritania AFCONGOAL/Getty
AlgeriaMauritaniaMauritania vs AlgeriaAfrica Cup of NationsRiyad Mahrez

Underdogs Mauritania created history by beating mighty Algeria 1-0 to progress to the AFCON knockout stage.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Mauritania created history
  • Eliminate Algeria by beating them 1-0
  • Mahrez started on the bench

Editors' Picks