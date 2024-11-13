Ben White forced to undergo surgery in latest blow to Arsenal's title challenge as defender faces WEEKS on the sidelines

Getty Images SportScott WilsonBen White forced to undergo surgery in latest blow to Arsenal's title challenge as defender faces WEEKS on the sidelinesArsenalB. WhitePremier LeagueArsenal star Ben White faces an extended period on the sidelines after undergoing surgery to address a joint issue.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowWhite could be out for eight weeksDefender has been playing through painArsenal struggling in Premier LeagueFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Who will win the Premier League title?Manchester CityManchester UnitedLiverpoolArsenalChelseaOther15323 Votes