Phil Parkinson Ted Lasso Ryan ReynoldsGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

‘Believe’ – Phil Parkinson goes Ted Lasso in Wrexham’s Premier League push as Red Dragons seek to deliver on ambitious dream of Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney

WrexhamPremier LeagueP. ParkinsonLeague One

Phil Parkinson has gone Ted Lasso while trying to deliver on Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s Premier League dream, with Wrexham told to “believe”.

  • Hollywood co-owners setting lofty targets
  • Red Dragons flying high in League One
  • Manager feels any goal can be reached
