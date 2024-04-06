Bayern Munich are an embarrassment! Harry Kane completely let down by his team-mates as Heidenheim claim stunning win from 2-0 down - Arsenal will be licking their lips
Bayern Munich shockingly lost 3-2 against mid-table Heidenheim and appear to be in big trouble ahead of their Champions League clash with the Gunners.
- Kane bagged 32nd goal of the season for 1-0 lead
- Bayern collapsed in the second half to lose 3-2
- Thomas Tuchel's side 16 points off Bayer Leverkusen