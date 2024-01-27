Barcelona player ratings vs Villarreal: Catalans ripped apart in bonkers eight-goal thriller as disgraceful defending - led by the calamitous Joao Cancelo - leaves Xavi facing the sack

The Blaugrana were embarrassing at the back, turning in a performance that could see their manager out of a job

A disastrous defensive display doomed Barcelona once again, the Blaugrana conceding twice in second half stoppage time goal to conclude a chaotic contest, and lose yet another game at home, 5-3.

Xavi's side held a 3-2 lead after 83 minutes, but a collapse at the back saw them concede three in 15 minutes — a passage that will surely see them drop out of the La Liga title race.

Gerard Moreno opened the scoring, darting into the box to meet a driven cross from Alexander Sorloth — which he smashed into the bottom corner. Things got worse for the Blaugrana after the break. Joao Cancelo, playing his first game in three weeks made a crucial mistake. The Portuguese, usually so calm in possession, sliced a clearance into the path of Ilias Akhomach, who rounded Inaki Pena and finished for a 2-0 lead.

Barca worked their way back into the game, though. Ilkay Gundogan was the source of it all, placing a left-footed strike into the bottom corner from outside the box after an hour. Pedri followed his effort eight minutes later, lashing home from close range after a kind deflection. And the third came soon after, Eric Bailly turning the ball into his own net from Gundogan's teasing free-kick.

And then came the collapse. Loanee Goncalo Guedes got the first, driving a fine low finish past a sprawling Inaki Pena. Sorloth and Jose Morales grabbed the fourth and fifth, simply sauntering through a Barca defence to complete a remarkable comeback that could not only end the Blaugrana's title hopes but also see Xavi removed from his job.

