'He's a Barcelona legend' - Joan Laporta explains why he's allowing Xavi to see out 2023-24 season despite 'difficult times' as club president makes Champions League vow

Peter McVitie
Xavi Barcelona 2023-24Getty Images
BarcelonaLaLigaXavi Hernandez

Barcelona president Joan Laporta explained that coach Xavi will be allowed to see out the rest of the season due to his legendary status at the club.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Xavi announced he will leave Barcelona
  • Coach will finish season with Spanish club
  • Laporta hopes for Champions League success

Editors' Picks