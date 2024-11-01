Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Fred Garratt-Stanley

'I train in the morning then go to class' - Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi reveals brutal high school schedule with teenage starlet eyeing 'degree in marketing or business administration'

BarcelonaP. CubarsiLaLiga

Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi has shone a light on the brutal realities of balancing elite-level football with high school studies.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Teenager broke into Barca team last year
  • Highly-rated defender still at school
  • Discussed brutal schedule in interview
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below