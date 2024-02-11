Barcelona get huge boost as Marc-Andre ter Stegen set to return for first time since November in Granada clash

Barcelona get huge boost as Marc-Andre ter Stegen set to return for first time since November in Granada clashHarry SherlockGetty ImagesBarcelonaMarc-Andre ter StegenBarcelona vs GranadaLaLigaBarcelona have been handed a major boost as goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is poised to return to action for the first time since November.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowTer Stegen underwent surgery to fix back issueHas not played since win over Alaves in NovemberHas missed 10 games for Barca