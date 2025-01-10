'Bang out of order' - Peterborough boss explains why he didn't bring on Tyler Young to face dad Ashley in FA Cup tie after Everton player 'had a pop'
Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson has explained why Tyler Young did not get to face dad Ashley in the FA Cup, with one Everton player having "a pop".
- History could've been made at Goodison Park
- Teenager remained an unused substitute
- Posh boss defends his selection decisions