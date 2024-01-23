This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Explained: How Atlanta United could receive hefty payday if Newcastle sell Miguel Almiron to Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab

If Newcastle sell Miguel Almiron this January transfer window, Atlanta United are set to receive a hefty sum due to a contract clause.

  • Almiron linked to Saudi club Al-Shabab
  • Magpies facing financial fair play issues
  • Atlanta United hold sell-on clause

