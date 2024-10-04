Aston Villa slap massive price tag on Champions League hero Jhon Duran amid renewed interest from Chelsea

Getty ImagesSoham MukherjeeAston Villa slap massive price tag on Champions League hero Jhon Duran amid renewed interest from ChelseaJ. DuranAston VillaTransfersPremier LeagueChelseaAston Villa have reportedly slapped a massive price tag on Jhon Duran, who sunk Bayern Munich in Europe, amid renewed interest from Chelsea.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowDuran fired Villa to a win over Bayern in UCLChelsea rekindle interest in the strikerBirmingham club likely to demand over £80mFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below