Embarrassment for Arthur Okonkwo! Wrexham goalkeeper makes another big error as he lets in goal direct from a corner against Salford City - just days after Blackburn mistake

Embarrassment for Arthur Okonkwo! Wrexham goalkeeper makes another big error as he lets in goal direct from a corner against Salford City - just days after Blackburn mistakeHarry SherlockGettyWrexhamArthur OkonkwoSalford City vs WrexhamSalford CityLeague TwoGoalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo made another major mistake for Wrexham on Saturday, just days after his error against Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowOkonkwo conceded from a cornerMade horrible error against BlackburnTwo mistakes v Salford