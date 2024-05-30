Arsenal targeting swoop for Arne Slot favourite at Feyenoord who admits he 'didn't really want' move to Chelsea

GettyAditya GokhaleArsenal targeting swoop for Arne Slot favourite at Feyenoord who admits he 'didn't really want' move to ChelseaArsenalQuilindschy HartmanFeyenoordEredivisiePremier LeagueTransfersArsenal are reportedly planning a swoop for Feyenoord left-back Quilindschy Hartman this summer after he rejected Chelsea in January.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArsenal interested in Feyenoord's HartmanCurrently injured and January move likelyRejected Chelsea during last windowArticle continues below