Arsenal in advanced talks for Mikel Merino as Gunners close in on £30m transfer for Real Sociedad star

(C) Getty ImagesPeter McVitieArsenal in advanced talks for Mikel Merino as Gunners close in on £30m transfer for Real Sociedad starArsenalMikel MerinoTransfersPremier LeagueReal SociedadLaLigaArsenal are closing in on a deal to sign Real Sociedad star Mikel Merino as the Gunners look to strengthen in midfield ahead of the new season.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArsenal and Sociedad in talks over MerinoMidfielder could move to London in £29.8m dealHas already agreed personal terms with GunnersArticle continues below