Mikel-Merino(C) Getty Images
Peter McVitie

Arsenal in advanced talks for Mikel Merino as Gunners close in on £30m transfer for Real Sociedad star

ArsenalMikel MerinoTransfersPremier LeagueReal SociedadLaLiga

Arsenal are closing in on a deal to sign Real Sociedad star Mikel Merino as the Gunners look to strengthen in midfield ahead of the new season.

  • Arsenal and Sociedad in talks over Merino
  • Midfielder could move to London in £29.8m deal
  • Has already agreed personal terms with Gunners
