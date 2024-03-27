Argentina player ratings vs Costa Rica: Angel Di Maria ignites attack as Albiceleste complete comeback without Lionel Messi

The 2022 World Cup winners survived a poor first half before running riot in the second 45.

Halftime must have been a bit awkward in the Argentina dressing room. Through 45 minutes, the reigning world champions found themselves down a goal to a youthful Costa Rica team. Without Lionel Messi in the squad, those outside that locker room wondered which player in it would step up and lead a comeback.

Someone did step up: Angel Di Maria. One of the most experienced players in this title-winning Argentina team, the veteran winger provided the stunning goal that his side needed to escape Los Angeles with a hard-fought win.

Di Maria's stunning free-kick built the momentum and equalized the game, paving the way for an Alexis MacAllister winner and a slump-busting Lautaro Martinez finish for good measure in a 3-1 win. The Liverpool star's goal sealed Argentina a 2-1 advantage they'd never relinquish before Martinez's goal off the bench, one that ended a year-and-a-half-long dry spell.

Without Messi, Argentina faced an unlikely test and, at times, they struggled. Part of that was due to a big game from Costa Rican icon Keylor Navas, who kept the 2022 World Cup winners at bay for large stretches. Argentina, though, were also at fault as they did struggle with decisiveness early on.

It all worked out in the end, though. Tuesday night's match ended as another win for Argentina as they continue to build momentum towards this summer's Copa America.

