Argentina player ratings vs. Venezuela: Lionel Messi kept quiet as Albiceleste settle for a draw in difficult conditions

Lionel Scaloni will likely be satisfied with a point as his side struggled through 90 minutes on a nearly unplayable pitch

Argentina will have few complaints after leaving Venezuela with a point. La Albiceleste spent most of the evening's affair engaged in a rather sloppy battle, Nicolas Otamendi's goal helping salvage a 1-1 draw.

A rain delay saw the fixture pushed back 30 minutes, and a waterlogged pitch seemed to suit the home side. Still, Argentina took the lead - albeit against the run of play - when Otamendi turned home from close range.

Venezuela came close shortly before half time, Salomon Rondon's crafty volley pushed away by reserve Albiceleste goalie Geronimo Rulli. They grabbed a deserved equaliser after 65 minutes, veteran striker Rondon rising past two defenders and heading past a sprawling Rulli.

Messi seemed poised to score a second, but saw his effort denied by Rafael Romo after darting into the box. Manager Lionel Scaloni switched to a back five soon after, and will likely go home happy with a draw that keeps La Albiceleste very much in control of their own destiny in 2026 World Cup qualifying.

