Anthony Gordon cuts England Euro 2024
Chris Burton

Ouch! Anthony Gordon shows off cuts to face, hands & knee after falling from his bike at England's Euro 2024 training base

EnglandEuropean ChampionshipAnthony GordonNewcastle

Anthony Gordon has shown off the cuts that he suffered to his face, hands and knee when falling from a bike at England’s Euro 2024 training base.

  • Winger injured during casual fitness exercise
  • Left battered and bruised after crashing to the floor
  • Avoided serious damage & remains available
