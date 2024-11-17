Another problem for Arsenal! Leandro Trossard hands Mikel Arteta fresh headache after being forced off injured for Belgium in Nations League clash
Mikel Arteta handed another injury blow as Leandro Trossard forced off against Israel, taking the Gunners' injury tally to six first-team players.
- Trossard injured in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Israel
- Arteta suffers another injury to key player
- Arsenal set to play Nottingham Forest next