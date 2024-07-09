Bruno Fernandes Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Euro 2024Getty/GOAL
Chris Burton

‘Angry’ Bruno Fernandes response to Cristiano Ronaldo favouritism predicted – with former Man Utd team-mate claiming CR7 has ‘earned’ the right not to be substituted

Cristiano RonaldoBruno FernandesEuropean ChampionshipManchester UnitedPortugalAl Nassr FC

Bruno Fernandes will have been left “angry” by Cristiano Ronaldo favouritism, says Wes Brown, but CR7 has “earned” the right not to be substituted.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Evergreen frontman started every game
  • Failed to break goal duck at Euro 2024
  • All-time great remains a talismanic figure
Article continues below