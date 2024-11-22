'All of us trying to mow him down!' - Ange Postecoglou explains how 'ridiculous' Pep Guardiola revolutionised football as Tottenham boss reacts to Man City coach's contract extension
Tottenham's Ange Postecoglou explained how Pep Guardiola has revolutionised football after the coach extended his Manchester City contract.
- Guardiola signs new Man City deal
- Postecoglou says Spaniard's level is "ridiculous"
- Other managers "trying to mow him down"