GOAL looks at a busy Christmas period for Americans Abroad, especially the dynamics around Pepi, Robinson and McKennie

Welcome to the Christmas period. So begins one of the most chaotic times in European sports. English football packs its schedule full of fixtures at the end of December, some clubs waiting less than three days between high-intensity games. It tends to be a recipe for disaster and torn hamstrings - but has become a crucial part of the game.

And some Americans will have a big roles to play. Antonee Robinson, in the midst of his best season as a pro, is one of them. So too will Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson. Elsewhere on the continent, things are significantly calmer. Juventus (home of Weston McKennie) and PSV (the home of Ricardo Pepi, though perhaps not too much longer) play twice over the course of seven days - a more manageable slate.

Both players, though, will have key roles. Pepi is scoring for fun these days, and doesn't seem long for the Netherlands. McKennie, meanwhile, undoubtedly makes his club better - but doesn't often get the appreciation. Piece it all together, and it will be a hectic stretch of football. GOAL looks ahead at some of the biggest storylines to follow among Americans Abroad over the next week.