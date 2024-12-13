Americans Abroad: Antonee Robinson's biggest test yet, Weston McKennie back in form, and can Ricardo Pepi keep scoring?

GOAL looks at the biggest storylines among Americans Abroad, with a focus on Serie A, the Premier League and Eredivisie

A big midweek gives way to an even bigger weekend. That's pretty much the pattern of things these days for Americans in Europe. We are at the point where USMNT stars are playing three games a week, featuring in domestic leagues, cups and the Champions League. There is, indeed, very little time for reflection.

But right now, that may be a good thing. Christian Pulisic may be out for a month due to a pesky calf injury, but the other big names are all in fine form. Antonee Robinson has been the best left back in the Premier League this season by some distance. Weston McKennie is proving - and re-proving - himself at Juventus. Meanwhile, Ricardo Pepi continues to show that he is a level above the Eredivisie - each game a terrific audition for a Bundesliga or perhaps Premier League club.

And, as always, they will all be in action again this weekend. None of the individual games feel seismic. Fulham will be serious underdogs against Liverpool, while PSV will be looking to continue their Eredivisie dominance when they travel to face SC Heerenveen. But they all count, and talking points will certainly be revealed here.

GOAL looks ahead at some of the biggest storylines to follow among Americans Abroad this weekend.