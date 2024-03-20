Amad Diallo completed a remarkable turnaround against Liverpool - now he deserves a chance to stage his own comeback and build a career at Man Utd

The 21-year-old has had a slow but highly-eventful career since joining the Red Devils three years ago, and it can still have a happy ending

The week had begun with Amad Diallo deleting all references to Manchester United on his social media accounts and writing a cryptic message in French which translated as: "This will all end." Speculation, whether true or not, was rife that he had had enough of being overlooked by Erik ten Hag and was looking for an exit.

The week ended, however, with Amad scoring the most important goal of the Red Devils' season against Liverpool and sparking utterly wild celebrations at Old Trafford.

"He's been working hard and not had the opportunities he wished, but if he wants to have more opportunities there's no better way to prove it than nights like tonight," said Marcus Rashford post-match. Bruno Fernandes added: "He got his reward because he’s doing the right things. He deserves it."

Amad's goal completed an incredible turnaround from United, and it could now spark his own comeback, from a figure who had almost been forgotten about to a player who could still play a key role in the season and have a future at the club.