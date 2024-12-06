'All my trophies' – David Beckham responds to Man Utd taunt from Arsenal-supporting son Romeo

Getty/GOALChris Burton'All my trophies' – David Beckham responds to Man Utd taunt from Arsenal-supporting son RomeoD. BeckhamManchester UnitedArsenalPremier LeagueArsenal vs Manchester UnitedDavid Beckham has responded to a Manchester United taunt from Arsenal-supporting son Romeo by saying he will sleep well with "all my trophies".Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGunners saw off Red Devils at the EmiratesRomeo quick to aim jibe at famous fatherPremier League title winner bites back at sonFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱