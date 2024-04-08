Alisha Lehmann Aston Villa 2023-24Getty
Chris Burton

‘I am what I am’ – Alisha Lehmann will not change for anyone as Swiss star sends another defiant message to any detractors

Alisha LehmannWSLWomen's footballAston Villa WomenSwitzerland

Alisha Lehmann will not be changing for anyone, with the Aston Villa star posting a defiant “I am what I am” message on social media.

  • Villa forward has loyal legion of followers
  • Makes no apologies for what & who she is
  • Looking to use profile as source of inspiration

