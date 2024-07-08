Alisha Lehmann SwitzerlandGetty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Alisha Lehmann gets back to work! Juventus star links back up with Switzerland squad for Euro 2025 qualifiers

Alisha Lehmann gets back to work! Juventus star links back up with Switzerland squad for Euro 2025 qualifiers

New Juventus signing Alisha Lehmann is back with the Switzerland squad ahead of two international clashes.

  • Lehmann joins Switzerland's training camp
  • Signed for Juventus last week
  • Swiss to play against Turkey and Azerbaijan
