Alexis Mac Allister: Liverpool's £35m bargain buy from Brighton is the Premier League's signing of the season

Whether deployed in front of the back four or in a more advanced role, the Argentine World Cup winner has been outstanding this season

Before the season began, Jurgen Klopp suggested the nickname 'Gary' for new arrival Alexis Mac Allister. It didn't catch on ('Macca' inevitably won out), primarily because not everyone at Liverpool got the manager’s reference - which is hardly surprising. Several members of Klopp's squad weren't even born when Gary McAllister arrived at Anfield on a free transfer in the summer of 2000.

Little was expected of the veteran Scottish midfielder. He was 35 at the time. It was thought that his best days had long since passed - and yet McAllister made an immediate impact on Merseyside, playing a pivotal part in the Reds lifting five trophies the following year. Former manager Gerard Houllier considered him the "most inspirational signing" of his managerial career. Funnily enough, Mac Allister is already looking like one of Klopp's.

Indeed, as we approach the conclusion of a gripping 2023-24 campaign with 'Liverpool Reloaded' surprisingly leading the Premier League, it's already clear that no club made a better buy last summer. Cole Palmer, James Maddison, Mohammed Kudus and Declan Rice are all having terrific debut seasons at their respective clubs - but when it comes to value for money, nobody comes close to matching Mac Allister.