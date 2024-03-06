Back from the brink! Alex Morgan's USWNT career might not be over after all following Gold Cup resurgence

The veteran striker looked set for an unceremonious exit, but she's played her way right back into Olympic contention

Back in early February, looked like the right time to write Alex Morgan off. Many did, us included. It already looked like she simply had too much ground to make up in the race for the Olympics, so when she was left off the U.S. women's national team's Gold Cup roster, the end seemed inevitable.

At that point, the discussion wasn't about what role Morgan could play in France, but rather how to send her off in a way befitting of her legacy. But those types of discussions change quickly, don't they? Just a few weeks after seemingly missing out on a chance to make one last push to the Olympics, Morgan is firmly back in the mix, having seized a chance that seemed totally impossible.

Morgan still faces a fight to get into the Olympic squad. Nothing is certain and there's still so much that can happen between now and when Emma Hayes even arrives to coach the team. Morgan, though, has given herself a legitimate shot after turning back the clock during the Gold Cup.