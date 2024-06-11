Al-Ittihad set to pay out historic €30m settlement to fire coach Marcelo Gallardo after miserable Saudi Pro League season

Getty ImagesRichard MillsAl-Ittihad set to pay out historic €30m settlement to fire coach Marcelo Gallardo after miserable Saudi Pro League seasonMarcelo GallardoAl IttihadSaudi Pro LeagueMarcelo Gallardo is reportedly set to receive an historic €30 million (£25m/$32m) severance package from Al-Ittihad after a poor season.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGallardo joined Al-Ittihad last NovemberLast year's league champions finished fifth this termGallardo to receive huge sum in sacking dealArticle continues below