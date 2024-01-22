Another Africa Cup of Nations shock! Ghana effectively crash out of tournament after throwing away two-goal lead in stoppage time following incredible capitulation against MozambiqueRitabrata BanerjeeGetty ImagesGhanaMozambique vs GhanaMozambiqueAfrica Cup of NationsGhana were effectively knocked out of AFCON 2023 after they squandered a two-goal lead in stoppage time against Mozambique on Monday.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGhana on verge of AFCON exitSquandered two-goal leadConceded twice in stoppage time