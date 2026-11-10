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Premier League
team-logoNewcastle United
St James' Park
team-logoManchester United
Book Newcastle United vs Manchester United Tickets
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How to get Newcastle United vs Manchester United tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Newcastle United
Manchester United
Premier League

Newcastle United take on Manchester United in the Premier League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Newcastle United host Manchester United on Wednesday, Desember 2, 2026 at St James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne.

In their most recent league meeting in March 2026, Newcastle secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Red Devils on home turf. Prior to that clash, Manchester United claimed a narrow 1-0 win at Old Trafford in December 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Newcastle United vs Manchester United, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

Newcastle United vs Manchester United TicketsBuy Now

When is Newcastle United vs Manchester United Premier League kick-off?

Newcastle United vs Manchester United kicks off at St James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne on Wednesday, Desember 2, 2026.

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Premier League - Game Week 13
St James' Park

How to buy Newcastle United vs Manchester United Premier League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Newcastle United vs Manchester United Premier League match, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club Ticketing: Purchase directly through the official Newcastle United or Manchester United club ticketing portals, typically available to club members and season ticket holders first.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
Newcastle United vs Manchester United TicketsBuy Now

How much do Newcastle United vs Manchester United Premier League tickets cost?

Here is the price breakdown for Newcastle United vs Manchester United Premier League tickets:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Adult Standard Tickets: Typically ranges from £45 to £80.
  • Concessions & Juniors: Generally starting around £20 to £35.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • General Admission Resale: Starting around £100 to £150 for upper-tier seating.
  • Premium & Longside Seats: Range from £200 to upwards of £400+.
Newcastle United vs Manchester United TicketsBuy Now

Newcastle United vs Manchester United Premier League: Everything you need to know

Newcastle United vs Manchester United Form

Newcastle have won two, lost two and drawn one of their last five Premier League matches, scoring seven goals and conceding seven across that run. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace, and they also beat Hull City 2-1 earlier in the sequence. Back-to-back defeats against Leeds United and Aston Villa represented a dip, but Jaissle's side responded with a positive result.

Manchester United have lost three and drawn two of their last five outings across all competitions, failing to win any of them. Their most recent result was the 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth. They also lost 4-1 to Como in the Champions League and 2-0 to Atletico Madrid, drawing their two Premier League fixtures against Leeds United and Tottenham. United have scored just two goals across those five matches while conceding ten.

NEW

NEW - Form

AVL
L0-1
CRY
W0-2
EVE
L3-1
EVE
L0-1
FUL
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5
MUN

MUN - Form

COM
L4-1
BOU
L0-3
CHE
L2-0
ROM
W3-2
AVL
D4-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/15
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Newcastle United vs Manchester United: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place in March 2026, when Newcastle won 2-1 at St James' Park. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Newcastle have won two, Manchester United have won two, and one match ended level. Newcastle scored ten goals across those five games while Manchester United scored nine, making it an evenly contested recent series.

Head to Head

Newcastle UnitedDrawManchester United
3
0
2
Premier League
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
2
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
1
FT
Premier League
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
1
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
0
FT
Premier League
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
4
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
1
FT
Premier League
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
0
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
2
FT
Premier League
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
3
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
2
FT
10Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

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