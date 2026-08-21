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Premier League
team-logoBrighton & Hove Albion
The American Express Community Stadium
team-logoLeeds United
Book Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leeds United Tickets
Rob Norcup
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How to get Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leeds United tickets: 2026/27 Premier League prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

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Tickets
Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion
Leeds United

All you need to know about buying tickets to Brighton's next Premier League home encounter

Brighton made a dream start to their 2026/27 campaign at the American Express Stadium, thrashing Aston Villa 4-0. On paper, taking on the defending Europa League champions, looked a very tough opening assignment, but the Seagulls flew out of the traps, scoring all four of their goals in the first 31 minutes.

Brighton vs Leeds TicketsBook now

Next up for Brighton at home in the Premier League, it's Leeds United on Saturday, September 5 during Matchday 3.

Impressive performances on the south coast are nothing new for Brighton of course. Fabian Hürzeler's men recorded standout wins against Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea last season.

Will they brush Leeds aside too? You could be there to find out. Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leeds United, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leeds United in the Premier League?

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leeds United takes place at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton on Saturday, September 5, with a scheduled 3pm BST kick-off.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 3
The American Express Community Stadium

How to buy Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leeds United Premier League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Premier League matches - from individual match tickets to season tickets and hospitality packages - managed through each club's official ticket portal or authorized travel partners.

Due to overwhelming global demand, anti-touting legislation, and 100% digital turnstiles, Premier League clubs allocate tickets through the following process:

  • Season Ticket Holders & Debentures: Existing season ticket holders retain their seats or release unused fixtures back to the club.
  • Paid Official Club Members (Ballot System): Traditional first-come, first-served online queues have been replaced by randomized ballot lotteries for paid club members (e.g. Red Memberships, One Hotspur, Official Membership). Members register during a set window weeks before the match to enter the draw.
  • Official Ticket Exchanges (Resale): If a match sells out, members who missed out in the ballot can buy returned tickets at face value through the club's official Ticket Exchange.
  • General Sale: Open sales to the non-member general public are virtually non-existent for Premier League matches.

If looking to source last-minute tickets, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

Brighton vs Leeds TicketsBook now

How much do Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leeds United Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket for the 2026/27 season varies widely depending on the host club, seating location, and fixture category:

  • Age & Concession Tiers: Most clubs offer tiered pricing across Adult, Junior (typically U18 or U21), Student, and Senior categories, though discount percentages and age brackets differ from team to team.
  • Match Categorization: Clubs classify fixtures into tiers (e.g., Category A, B, or C). Marquee matchups against top-six rivals or derby opponents fall into Category A, commanding the highest face-value prices.
  • Seat Location: Central longside and lower-tier seats carry premium pricing, while upper-tier seats behind the goals offer more budget-friendly options.
  • Official Membership Needed: To purchase home tickets at face value, nearly all Premier League clubs require each spectator to hold an active paid Official Club Membership to enter ballot lotteries or resale exchanges.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

The Premier League has officially extended the mandatory £30 price cap for away tickets through the 2026/27 season (and confirmed through at least 2027/28).

While away tickets are capped at £30, they are among the hardest tickets in global sport to acquire. Away allocations are extremely limited and typically sold exclusively to top-tier season ticket holders with maximum loyalty points - they virtually never reach general sale or basic membership draws.

Form

BHA

BHA - Form

BOL
W1-0
TRO
D0-0
AVL
W4-0
TRO
W4-0
CHE
L4-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5
LEE

LEE - Form

MUN
L1-1
FCA
W4-0
NFO
W0-1
NFO
W0-2
BRE
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Brighton & Hove AlbionDrawLeeds United
2
2
1
Premier League
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
1
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
0
FT
Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
3
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
0
FT
Premier League
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
2
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
2
FT
Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
1
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
0
FT
Premier League
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
1
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
1
FT
7Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

Team news & squads

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leeds United lineups

4-2-3-1
Brighton & Hove Albion crest
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
Formation
Leeds United crest
Leeds United
LEE
3-4-2-1
B. VerbruggenB. VerbruggenF. KadiogluF. KadiogluL. DunkL. DunkL. VuskovicL. VuskovicO. BoscagliO. BoscagliY. AyariY. AyariM. YalcouyeM. YalcouyeM. De CuyperM. De CuyperD. GomezD. GomezP. GrossP. GrossC. KostoulasC. KostoulasJ. TraffordJ. TraffordT. MuharemovicT. MuharemovicN. ElvediN. ElvediJ. JustinJ. JustinG. GudmundssonG. GudmundssonA. TanakaA. TanakaN. OkaforN. OkaforE. AmpaduE. AmpaduJ. BogleJ. BogleA. StachA. StachD. Calvert-LewinD. Calvert-Lewin
Leeds United crest
Leeds United
LEE
4-2-3-1
Brighton & Hove Albion

Starting XI

Leeds United

Substitutes

Manager

  • F. Hurzeler
  • D. Farke
Brighton & Hove Albion

Injuries and Suspensions

Leeds United

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
5500135+815
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
540184+412
L
W
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
5311165+1110
W
W
D
L
W
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
5230104+69
W
D
D
D
W
5
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
523073+49
D
W
D
D
W
6
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
523074+39
W
D
W
D
D
7
EvertonEvertonEVE
523063+39
W
D
D
D
W
8
Hull CityHull CityHUL
522164+28
L
D
D
W
W
9
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
52219908
W
L
D
W
D
10
ChelseaChelseaCHE
52121012-27
L
D
L
W
W
11
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
5203711-46
L
W
L
L
W
12
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
51228805
D
L
D
W
L
13
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
512245-15
L
W
D
D
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
5113610-44
L
L
D
W
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
5113611-54
D
L
W
L
L
16
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
511349-54
W
L
D
L
L
17
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
503268-23
L
D
D
D
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
5104110-93
W
L
L
L
L
19
FulhamFulhamFUL
502358-32
D
D
L
L
L
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
502328-62
L
D
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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