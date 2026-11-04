Brighton & Hove Albion host Brentford on Sunday, November 8, 2026 at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton.

In their most recent Premier League meeting in February 2026, Brighton secured a 2-0 away victory at the Gtech Community Stadium thanks to goals from Diego Gómez and Danny Welbeck. Prior to that fixture, Brentford claimed a high-scoring 4-2 win against the Seagulls on home soil in April 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford Premier League kick-off?

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford kicks off on Sunday, November 8, 2026 at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton.

Premier League - Game Week 10 8 Nov 2026 - 09:00 The American Express Community Stadium

How to buy Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford Premier League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford, you have several primary options depending on your membership status and preference:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: The primary and most reliable way to purchase face-value tickets is directly through the official Brighton & Hove Albion Ticketing Portal. However, please note that purchasing direct tickets usually requires club membership and high-demand fixtures sell out quickly.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford Premier League tickets cost?

When looking to secure tickets for the upcoming Premier League fixture between Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford, pricing varies considerably depending on whether you purchase through official club channels or secondary ticket platforms.

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission (Adult Face Value): Standard matchday tickets typically range from £30 to £95 , depending heavily on the seating tier and category of the match.

Standard matchday tickets typically range from , depending heavily on the seating tier and category of the match. Hospitality Packages: Official VIP matchday experiences at the American Express Stadium start from around £250 to £500+ per person, including lounge access and pre-match dining.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Resale Tickets: Generally begin around £120 for upper tier or shortside seating.

Generally begin around for upper tier or shortside seating. Longside & Premium Seating: Better-view seats along the longside lower tier usually range from £150 to £350+ .

Better-view seats along the longside lower tier usually range from . VIP & Hospitality Resale: High-end hospitality or premium executive packages frequently exceed £1,000 depending on the specific inclusions.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford Premier League: Everything you need to know

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford Form

Brighton carry a W3-D1-L1 record from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 win over Arsenal in the Premier League, a result that underlined their attacking quality this season. They also beat Coventry City 5-0 away and defeated Manchester United 3-2 in the Carabao Cup during that run. The only defeat came against Chelsea, a 4-3 loss in the Premier League at the end of August. Across the five matches, Brighton scored 14 goals and conceded six, reflecting a side that creates freely but has shown some vulnerability at the back.

Brentford's last five matches produced a W1-D3-L0 record, with the Bees unbeaten but drawing three times. Their most convincing performance was a 3-0 win over Chelsea in the Premier League in September. They also drew 2-2 with AFC Bournemouth and were held 1-1 by both Sunderland and Leeds United. Brentford scored eight goals and conceded five across the five outings, showing they can hurt opponents but have found consistency harder to maintain.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in February 2026, when Brentford hosted Brighton at the Gtech Community Stadium and lost 2-0 in the Premier League. Before that, Brighton won 2-1 at the Amex in November 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the dataset, Brighton hold the edge with three wins to Brentford's one, with one draw. The series has been relatively open, but Brighton's recent record in this matchup gives Hurzeler's side a psychological edge heading into Sunday's fixture.