Borussia Mönchengladbach take on Mainz 05 on Saturday, September 19, 2026 at Borussia-Park in Mönchengladbach.

In their most recent league encounter at the same venue in April 2026, the two sides played out a tightly contested 1–1 draw. With home advantage on their side, Mönchengladbach will look to claim all three points in front of their supporters, while Mainz 05 seeks a strong performance on the road.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Mainz 05, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Mainz 05 Bundesliga kick-off?

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Mainz 05 takes place at Borussia-Park in Mönchengladbach.

Bundesliga - Game Week 4 19 Sept 2026 - 09:30 Ista-Borussia-Park

How to buy Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Mainz 05 Bundesliga tickets?

You can purchase tickets for the Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Mainz 05 match on September 19, 2026, through several official and secondary channels:

Official Club Website (Borussia Mönchengladbach Ticketshop): The safest and most direct option is the official Borussia Mönchengladbach website (borussia.de). Match tickets generally go on sale to official club members first, followed by general public sales if any seats remain.

Secondary Ticket Resale Platforms: If tickets are sold out through the club, you may find tickets on secondary ticket aggregators and marketplaces such as StubHub.

Away Section Tickets: If you are looking to sit with Mainz 05 supporters in the designated away sector, tickets are made available directly through the official 1. FSV Mainz 05 online ticket portal.

How much do Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Mainz 05 Bundesliga tickets cost?

For the Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Mainz 05 Bundesliga match on September 19, 2026, ticket prices vary depending on whether you purchase them directly from official sources or through secondary marketplaces:

Official Club Portal (Borussia Mönchengladbach): Official standard face-value tickets purchased directly from the club typically range from €15 to €55 for regular seating categories, depending on whether you select standing terrace spots (Nordkurve) or seated grandstand sections.

Secondary Market & Resale Platforms: On secondary ticket marketplaces and resale aggregators such as StubHub, entry-level prices for standard seats generally start around €20 to €60 . Depending on availability, seat location (such as central main stands), and demand closer to matchday, average secondary market listings for this specific fixture range between €60 and €250+ .

VIP & Hospitality: Premium hospitality packages and VIP experience seats for this fixture start significantly higher, often beginning at €300 and exceeding €1,000 for executive suites.

Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Mainz 05 Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Mainz 05 Form

Borussia Mönchengladbach have won all five of their most recent matches across pre-season and the DFB-Pokal. Their last outing was a commanding 5-0 win over TSV Schott Mainz in the cup on August 23. Earlier in pre-season they beat Aston Villa 2-1 and Velbert 8-0. Across those five matches, Gladbach scored 20 goals and conceded just two, a record that points to a well-organised and clinical squad.

Mainz 05 have also been in excellent form, winning four of their last five matches with one draw. Their most recent result was a 9-0 cup victory over VfB Krieschow on August 23. Fischer's side also beat AFC Bournemouth 2-1 and Paris FC 4-0 in pre-season, drawing only against Udinese, 3-3. Mainz scored 17 goals and conceded four across those five outings.

Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Mainz 05: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1 at Borussia-Park on April 19, 2026, in the Bundesliga. Before that, Mainz 05 lost 1-0 at home to Gladbach in December 2025. Across the last five Bundesliga encounters, Gladbach have one win, Mainz have one win, and three matches have ended level, with both clubs finding it difficult to separate themselves in this fixture.