Borussia Mönchengladbach host Darmstadt on Tuesday, Desember 1, 2026 at the Borussia-Park in Mönchengladbach.

Their most recent competitive encounters took place during the 2023–24 Bundesliga season, producing two tightly contested draws. The sides played out a thrilling 3–3 stalemate at Darmstadt's Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor in September 2023 before sharing a scoreless 0–0 draw at Borussia-Park in February 2024.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Darmstadt, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Darmstadt DFB-Pokal kick-off?

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Darmstadt takes place at the Borussia-Park in Mönchengladbach on Tuesday, Desember 1, 2026.

How to buy Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Darmstadt DFB-Pokal tickets?

Here are the options available for purchasing tickets for the Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Darmstadt DFB-Pokal match:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing (Primary Market): You can check the official websites of both Borussia Mönchengladbach (as the host club at Borussia-Park) and SV Darmstadt 98 for member pre-sales and general public sales. Buying directly through the clubs ensures face-value pricing and official entry.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming DFB-Pokal fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Darmstadt DFB-Pokal tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of ticket costs for the Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Darmstadt DFB-Pokal match:

1. Official Club Channels

Standing / Safe Standing: €15 to €20

€15 to €20 Regular Seating (Upper & Lower Tiers): €30 to €60

€30 to €60 VIP / Hospitality Packages: €150 to €300+

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Seating / General Admission: €45 to €120+

€45 to €120+ Premium / Longside Seating: €130 to €250+

Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Darmstadt DFB-Pokal: Everything you need to know

Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Darmstadt Form

Borussia Mönchengladbach have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five fixtures. Their most recent outing ended in a 0:0 draw with Paderborn in the Bundesliga, following a 2:0 DFB-Pokal victory over Karlsruher SC. The highlight of this run was a 3:2 Bundesliga win at VfB Stuttgart, though defeats to Hoffenheim (1:2) and FC Köln (1:2) reflect the inconsistency Blessin is working to address.

Darmstadt have taken two wins, two draws, and one loss from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1:1 draw with Magdeburg in the 2. Bundesliga, and they beat Elversberg 2:0 in the DFB-Pokal. A 4:0 home defeat to Karlsruher SC remains the low point of this stretch, with the side conceding ten goals across the five games while scoring seven.

Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Darmstadt: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in February 2024, when Borussia Mönchengladbach and Darmstadt drew 0:0 at the Borussia-Park in the Bundesliga. Before that, the sides shared a 3:3 draw in September 2023 when Darmstadt hosted Gladbach. Across the last five documented encounters, neither side has dominated — Gladbach have one win to their name, Darmstadt one, with three draws rounding out the series.