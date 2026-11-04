How to get Al Nassr FC vs Al Kholood tickets: Super Cup prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Football fans across the region are gearing up for a thrilling clash as Al Nassr takes on Al Kholood in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final. The marquee knockout fixture takes place on Sunday, December 20, 2026, at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait.

GOAL provides all the details you need to catch the action in person. Learn how to secure your seats right now and take advantage of the best available prices before they sell out.

When is Al Nassr FC vs Al Kholood Super Cup kick-off?

Al Nassr vs Al Kholood kicks off at 8:00 PM local time on Sunday, December 20, 2026, at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City.

Super Cup - Semi Finals 20 Dec 2026 - 13:00

H2: Where to buy Al Nassr vs Al Kholood tickets?

Webook is the official platform to buy tickets for the Saudi Super Cup. Booking through the official general sale on Webook is the primary way to get original seats at standard pricing for the match at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium.

GrintaHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out. You can browse seating categories and secure tickets directly on GrintaHub.

How much are Al Nassr vs Al Kholood tickets?

Attending the match is accessible for all supporters, with the cheapest ticket serving as the top value option. On the official ticket provider Webook, prices start at SAR 120, making early booking the most affordable route into the stadium.

GrintaHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out. On secondary platforms, ticket prices start at approximately SAR 150 depending on ticket category and market demand.

Official ticket provider prices start at SAR 120 on Webook.

Secondary market ticket prices start at SAR 150 on GrintaHub.

Al Nassr FC vs Al Kholood Super Cup: Everything you need to know

Al Nassr FC vs Al Kholood Form

Al Nassr have won all five of their most recent matches across multiple competitions, scoring 18 goals and conceding eight in that period. Their last outing was a 6-2 victory over Pakhtakor Tashkent in the AFC Champions League Elite, and prior to that they beat Al Kholood 5-3 in the Saudi Pro League. The run also includes wins over Al-Faisaly, Neom SC, and Neftchi Fargona, reflecting consistent output across both domestic and continental football.

Al Kholood have lost all five of their last matches without a single win. They were beaten 5-3 by Al Nassr in the league and then suffered a 3-0 defeat to Al-Ettifaq before losing 3-2 to Al-Faisaly. Earlier results included a 5-0 loss to Al Qadsiah and a 2-0 defeat to Al Riyadh, with the side conceding 13 goals across the five fixtures while scoring just five.

Al Nassr FC vs Al Kholood: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Al Nassr and Al Kholood met most recently on October 29, 2026, in the Saudi Pro League, with Al Nassr winning 5-3 at Al-Awwal Park. Across the last five meetings between the clubs, Al Nassr have won four and drawn one, with the only match not won by Al Nassr ending 3-3 at Al Kholood's ground in October 2024. Al Nassr have scored 13 goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.