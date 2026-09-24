How to get Al-Fayha vs Al Ahli tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Al-Fayha take on Al Ahli on Monday, October 19, 2026 at Majmaah Sports City in Al Majma'ah.

In their most recent encounter on April 8, 2026, the two sides fought to a 1–1 draw at Majmaah Sports City Stadium, featuring goals from Ivan Toney and Jason. Across their past five encounters, Al-Ahli remains undefeated against Al-Fayha, recording three victories and two draws.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Al-Fayha vs Al Ahli, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Al-Fayha vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Al-Fayha vs Al Ahli kicks off at Majmaah Sports City in Al Majma'ah, on Monday, October 19, 2026.

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 10 19 Oct 2026 - 11:05 Majmaah Sports City

How to buy Al-Fayha vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League tickets?

Tickets for the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Fayha and Al Ahli can be purchased through official primary ticketing channels as well as secondary ticket marketplaces.

1. Official Primary Ticketing Platform (Webook)

Visit the Official Platform: Head to Webook or navigate directly via the Saudi Pro League Website under the Matches / Fixtures & Tickets section.

2. Secondary Marketplaces & Resale

If primary tickets are sold out on official channels, secondary ticket platforms such as GrintaHub list resale tickets.

How much do Al-Fayha vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Official ticket prices for the Al-Fayha vs Al Ahli match have not been specified in the entry details yet. However, standard Saudi Pro League ticket pricing generally follows these ranges:

Category 3 / Behind Goal (General Admission): ~20 – 50 SAR

Category 2 & 1 (Regular / Premium Side Stand): ~50 – 150 SAR

VIP / Hospitality Packages: ~500 – 1,500+ SAR

On secondary ticket platforms such as GrintaHub, ticket prices for Al Nassr FC vs Neom SC carry a higher markup depending on demand and seating location:

Category 3 / Behind Goal (General Admission) : ~150 – 300 SAR

Category 2 & 1 (Side Stand / Premium): ~300 – 650 SAR

VIP / Hospitality Packages: ~800 – 1,800+ SAR

Al-Fayha vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al-Fayha vs Al Ahli Form

Al-Fayha have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 loss to Al Ittihad, and they were held to a 2-2 draw by Al Kholood before that. Their sole win in this run came against Abha, a 3-2 victory, with the side also drawing 0-0 with Al-Taawoun and losing 3-0 to Al Hilal. Across those five games, Al-Fayha scored six goals and conceded eight.

Al Ahli's last five matches produced two wins and three defeats. They beat Al Riyadh 5-0 and Auckland FC 1-0 in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, but lost to Al Qadsiah (3-2), Al Hilal (3-0), and Al Kholood (3-1). The side scored nine goals in that period but conceded nine as well, with defensive consistency a clear concern.

Al-Fayha vs Al Ahli: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1, played at Majmaah Sports City in April 2026 in the Saudi Pro League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Al Ahli have won three times, with one draw and one match yet to produce a winner for Al-Fayha. Al Ahli's victories include a 5-0 win in April 2025 and a 2-0 result in December 2025, with the Jeddah side scoring nine goals to Al-Fayha's two across those five meetings.