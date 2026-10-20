USWNT Abroad: Alyssa Thompson sparks Chelsea rout with two assists, Lily Yohannes' Lyon crush PSG and Emily Fox's Arsenal stumble

The European club season is back in focus, and the latest weekend brought mixed results for the USWNT contingent overseas.

It was a quick turnaround for the U.S. players involved in two high-profile friendlies against Spain. After a defeat in the first meeting and a draw in the second, attention quickly shifted back to club soccer.

In England’s Women’s Super League, Emily Fox and Arsenal remain under pressure to find consistency, with the Gunners sitting eighth. At Chelsea, Alyssa Thompson is getting substantial minutes, while fellow American Naomi Girma continues to struggle with injury setbacks.

Over at Manchester United, Phallon Tullis-Joyce is looking to turn her club performances into a stronger case for the national team, while Lily Yohannes continues her development at Lyon. Manchester City’s Sam Coffey, meanwhile, has already faced a setback after picking up an injury against Arsenal on Oct. 4.

Here’s what stood out from the weekend, who is gaining momentum, and what it all means for the USWNT Abroad...