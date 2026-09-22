'They really make the difference' - Apple TV's Sacha Kljestan praises Antoine Griezmann and Robert Lewandowski's MLS impact, backs Cavan Sullivan's USMNT rise and tips Lionel Messi for another MLS Cup final

The MLS secondary transfer window has come and gone, and there really isn't much room for change anymore. Teams are mostly what they are. For the remainder of the regular season, it is a question of playing with what you have. For some, it's about trying to make a playoff push. For others, it's staying at the top.

But the transfer window was historically busy. Every year, MLS teams spend more and more - and sell for higher value, too. MLS clubs spent a record $370 million on player acquisitions in 2026, and brought in their fair share of World Cup names, too. Sacha Kljestan, who covers the league week in, week out, for Apple TV, thinks this is only a good thing.

"I think it was good. I enjoy the transfer window, as I think most fans do. It's very similar to what we see in the NBA around the trade deadline, or even the offseason when big free agent moves are being made. I think that's part of the fun of being a football fan, and just following the league as well. The ambition is getting bigger every year," he tells GOAL.

Yet for all of the World Cup impact - MLS clubs signed 20 players who appeared in this summer's tournament - it's some familiar types of big names who have stood out. Robert Lewandowski and Antoine Griezmann have both hit the ground running, showing, if nothing else, that there is still room for the veteran European DP here.

"If you watch them play in the games, they still make a big difference, especially in our league. DP attackers that have high quality like those two do, they really make the difference for their team in elevating all the players around them," Kljestan says.

It will be interesting to see how everything shakes out, then. Lewandowski and Griezmann are both giving their teams a boost. And then there's a starlet in Philly, Cavan Sullivan, whose breakout has now earned him his first USMNT call-up. Everything seems set up nicely for a compelling finish to the season. And Kljestan discussed it all in the latest edition of Mic’d Up, a recurring feature in which GOAL taps into the perspective of broadcasters, analysts and other pundits on the state of soccer in the U.S. and abroad.

NOTE: This interview was conducted earlier in September and has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.